Police Seize Nearly 5.5 Tons of Cannabis Resin in Eastern Morocco

The suspects managed to flee after police intercepted their vehicle.

Rabat – Police in the eastern Moroccan city of Nador aborted a drug trafficking attempt on May 23, seizing nearly 5.5 tons of cannabis resin from a car registered in Morocco.

A security control operation in the Dar Aarid district of Nador resulted in the interception of the vehicle. The passengers managed to flee during the arrest attempt, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances of the case and arrest all possible suspects involved in the drug trafficking attempt.

The bust follows a similar security operation on May 15 when the DGSN seized 6.3 tons of cannabis resin at the Morocco-Mauritania border crossing in coastal Guerguerat, south of Dakhla.

On May 10, Moroccan police also seized 3.5 tons of cannabis resin onboard a truck at the Tit Mellil motorway toll station, near the city of Casablanca.

In its 2019 report, the DGSN said Moroccan police seized a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives last year. Police also seized large quantities of hard drugs in 2019, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets.