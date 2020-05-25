Spain to Welcome Foreign Tourists Starting July 1

“We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Spain’s prime minister.

Rabat – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared on Saturday, May 23 that Spain will welcome foreign tourists again starting July 1.

“There will be a tourist season this summer,” said Sanchez during a press conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, making an official declaration about the reopening of borders.

On March 16, Spanish Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced the closing of Spain’s borders.

The Spanish prime minister called on all tourist establishments, bars, restaurants, and seaside resorts to start preparing to resume their activities.

“The hardest part is over,” said Sanchez. “We are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Now the epicenter has moved to other parts of the planet … The response of the Spanish people has been formidable. Everyone has fulfilled their mission and they came together to deal with the epidemic.”

Sanchez also emphasized the “fundamental” role that tourism plays in the creation of employment in Spain. He pledged to guarantee that tourists will not run or bring any risks in visiting the country

“Spanish tourism will now have two hallmarks: Environmental sustainability and health safety,” he stated.

COVID-19 has infected more than 235,000 and claimed the lives of more than 28,000 in Spain so far.

The decision to reopen tourism is part of the government’s measures to restart economic activity.

Football, the most popular sport in the country and in Europe, is also among activities that are set to resume in the near future. “I would like to inform you that with the Higher Council for Sport, we agreed to resume La Liga the week of June 8,” said Sanchez the same day.

The Spanish government allowed the resumption of training sessions for La Liga clubs on May 2, which had also been postponed since mid-March.

The head of La Liga, Javier Tebas, said he prefers the league to resume activities on June 12, in a declaration to television channel Moviestar.

The decision followed the Spanish health ministry’s approval on the conditions of respecting a strict health protocol in order to guarantee the safety of players and personnel.