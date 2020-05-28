Morocco Exceeds 5,000 COVID-19 Related Recoveries

The number of recoveries has surpassed the number of new active cases in recent days.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health today reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 7,663 as of 10 a.m. on May 28.

The ministry also confirmed 131 new recoveries.

With the latest statistics, Morocco’s total COVID-19 recoveries reached 5,109.

The ministry reported no new coronavirus-related deaths this morning. The death toll remains at 202.

The country’s recovery rate also increased to 65.5%, while the fatality rate is 2.7%, well below the global average of 6.2%.

Approximately 166,574 tests have come back negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts since the start of the pandemic, with 32.99 % of the country’s total cases and 17.40 % respectively.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima has 13.79 %, followed by Fez-Meknes (13.06 %), the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.14 %), Draa-Tafilalet (7.67 %) and the Oriental (2.44 %) regions.

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 1.49 % of the cases followed by, Souss-Massa (1.15 %), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.56 %), Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.07 %), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.05%).

Morocco’s ministry of health continues to call on the Moroccan people to take preventive measures seriously to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The country will remain on lockdown until at least June 10.