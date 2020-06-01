Because they offer spaces for public gatherings, businesses and shopping centers play a significant role in Morocco’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – As Morocco resumes some economic activities, the Ministry of Commerce has set guidelines for businesses and shopping centers operating while COVID-19 is still a threat in the country.

Independent business owners must put up awareness posters detailing hygiene rules and the preventive measures against COVID-19 that customers must respect before entering the store.

Business owners should adopt health measures such as regular cleaning and disinfection of door handles, tables, fitting rooms, etc., and promote customer awareness of sanitary standards.

Physical barriers should limit direct contact between employees and customers, and employees should use protective gear such as gloves and face masks or visors. Employers are responsible for providing staff with hand sanitizer, face masks, and other means of COVID-19 protection.

Stores must maintain suitable ventilation and limit the number of customers inside. To facilitate social distancing, stores should have floor markers indicating safe distances from cashiers, entrances, and exits.

The Ministry of Commerce calls upon shopping centers in Morocco to abide by the aforementioned guidelines in addition to a separate set of protocols.

The entry and exit points of shopping centers should have disinfectant distributors, and visitors should be subject to temperature measurement before entering.

Shopping centers must carry out a thorough disinfection every week of all facilities, including stores and common areas.

To prevent crowding, shopping centers should limit the number of customers present at one time, cap the number of parking spaces available, and organize separate entrances and exits for effective monitoring of visitors.

Moroccans are eager to resume social and economic activities as June 10, the set end date for the country’s lockdown, draws near. If deconfinement proceeds as scheduled, Moroccan business owners, employees, and consumers will have to make significant adjustments to ensure public safety and prevent the re-emergence of a COVID-19 outbreak.