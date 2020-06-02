Fez Police Arrest Custodian Suspected of Raping Psychiatric Patients

If convicted, the suspect will receive a 20-year prison sentence in accordance with Article 486 of Morocco’s penal code.

Rabat – The judicial police in Fez arrested on June 1 a custodian for his alleged involvement in sexually assaulting patients with mental illnesses at a hospital.

Police in Fez received a notice from the administration of a regional psychiatric hospital, informing security services of the suspect’s alleged involvement in the rape of three patients.

The suspect exploited the vulnerable conditions of patients for indecent assault, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

The DGSN said police in Fez also received a video to prove the accusations against the suspect.

Police put the suspect in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case and to investigate the accusations against the suspect.

Article 486 of Morocco’s penal code stipulates that the Moroccan judiciary system gives suspects involved in the rape of a minor, an incapacitated person, a physically-handicapped person, a person with mental illness, or a pregnant woman prison sentences of up to 20 years.

Moroccan police have recently arrested several suspects for their involvement in sexual assault.

On May 26, police arrested a pediatrician suspected of raping and exploiting minors in Temara, 14.9 kilometers from Rabat. In Fez and El Jadida, police arrested two suspects on May 29-30 for sharing child pornography with minors.