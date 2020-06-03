Morocco Records 456 COVID-19 Recoveries, 56 New Cases in 24 Hours

The Casablanca-Settat region still records the highest number of daily COVID-19 patient detections.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 56 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 7,922.

The ministry reported no additional deaths, with fatalities remaining at 206. The mortality rate stands at 2.6%.

Morocco also recorded 456 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 6,866. The recovery rate reached 86.7%.

Health authorities recorded approximately 19 of the new cases in the region of Casablanca-Settat, 13 in Marrakech-Safi, 16 in Tangier-Tetouan-Al-Hoceima, six in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, and two in Fez-Meknes.

Approximately 51 of the new confirmed cases were identified through the monitoring of people who came into contact with COVID-19 patients. The new patients have not exhibited symptoms.

There are only 850 active cases remaining in the country after 1,407 patients recovered in the last 72 hours.

The ministry partly attributes the increasing number of recoveries to the use of chloroquine and another drug that inhibits the blood from coagulating, claiming these treatments contributed in part to a decreased average healing period.

The Ministry of Health added that 13,117 tests came back negative in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of negative screening tests since the beginning of the outbreak to 239,902.

With the growing number of daily tests, Morocco is gradually approaching its goal of performing 1.5 million tests by July.

Morocco is set to lift its state of emergency lockdown on June 10. Officials have said proceeding with the plan will require success in lowering transmission rates.