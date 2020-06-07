Abderrahmane El Youssoufi and the Question of Development

Moroccans must remember this leader’s hard work and vision, and better recognize the value of such important social figures while they are still alive.

Imintanout – First of all, I would like to offer a word of condolences to Abderrahmane El Youssoufi’s family and all Moroccans.

Second, Mr. El Youssoufi spent most of his life in the arena trying to uplift us. Now that he is gone, one way we could recognize his legacy is through working towards achieving the future he dreamed of for Morocco and Moroccans.

There have been many others like Mr. El Youssoufi who we hold in high esteem. This includes those who fought for people’s fundamental rights including social justice, good education, human rights, and good governance. To name but a few that we have lived to know of, we find Mehdi Elmendjara, Elmehdi Benberka, and Mohamed Abid Eljabiri that have walked this land of ours.

But time and time again, we only discover their worth after they are gone. These great charismatic individuals act as prophets. They bring people light and guidance, but unfortunately not many are willing to listen or cannot see the opportunities slipping through their fingers.

This land of ours has long given birth to individuals who rose to accomplish great things both in Morocco and abroad, and in a wide range of fields. We have all heard about Rachid Yazami, a world-renowned scientist who invented a method to detect short circuits in batteries, and Moncef Slaoui who is leading the US discovery of a vaccine for COVID-19. But the question is: Why are we not taking advantage of these bright minds for the betterment of society?

At the core of people’s basic needs, human dignity is an endowment. It is something that has no price and it is something for which everyone fights. But in many instances, we see citizens being hurt and stepped upon by irresponsible, unaccountable individuals.

To preserve and honor the legacy of these individuals, the real fight must aim for social justice and fight against inequalities in our society. When we see some children attending Ivy league schools while others lack proper clothing and essential school materials, we know this is unfair and it is time for a change.

When a woman steps into a hospital to deliver her baby and does not receive proper attention, we know our own do not have much of that dignity. When we see many Moroccan youth die at sea trying to reach the northern shores, we know that Morocco has failed them. When we see our local representatives in fancy cars while their constituents lack basic social services, we know there is a problem in the system.

Another question is whether we have leaders of Mr. El Youssoufi’s charisma and integrity; the kind of leaders who hold the country’s best interests above everything else. One certainty is that Morocco has lost one of its rarest and finest knights.

Mr. El Youssoufi worked for and sought the development of not just Morocco but all the Maghreb countries. His concern went beyond the borders of Morocco to reach Palestine. Along with many others, he struggled for the common good of the people and progress of this country and the larger region. The ultimate goal of the late leaders and his supporters is for everyone to enjoy and cherish their unalienable rights.