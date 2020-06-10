Morocco’s Police Seize 1,880 Ecstasy Tablets in Tangier

Police arrested three suspects aged between 26 and 32 for their alleged involvement in the case.

Rabat – Moroccan police officers have arrested three suspects involved in drug and psychotropic pills trafficking, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) announced on June 9.

The police arrested the suspects in the rural area of Sidi Kankouche, near Tangier.

Search operations at the house of one of the detainees enabled police to seize 1,880 psychotropic ecstasy tablets, a stabbing weapon, a tear gas canister, and a vehicle.

Two of the suspects are the subject of national search warrants issued by the judicial police in Casablanca, Rabat, and Temara for their involvement in drug cases.

Police put the suspects in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case, and to arrest other possible suspects involved.

The operation is part of Morocco’s efforts to combat drug trafficking.

A recent report from the Customs and Indirect Tax Administration (ADII) shows that Morocco’s customs staff seized 690,000 psychotropic tablets, such as ecstasy, amphetamines, and Rivotril, in 2019.

Customs also seized 119 tons of cannabis resin and 63 grams of “hard drugs” during the same year.

The 2019 DGSN report said Morocco’s police seized hard drugs, including 542,455 kilograms of cocaine, 7,196 kilograms of heroin, and 1,407,451 psychotropic tablets, including 974,983 ecstasy tablets imported from Europe, over the course of the year.

During the same year, police seized 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives.