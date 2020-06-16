Alpha Conde Conveys Guinea’s ‘Great Respect’ for King Mohammed VI

Guinea’s foreign affairs minister, Mamadi Toure, also commented on the Moroccan initiative, saying “long love Guinean-Moroccan cooperation.”

Rabat – The President of the Republic of Guinea, Alpha Conde, is full of praise about Morocco’s initiative to supply 15 African states with medical aid to fight COVID-19.

Conde conveyed his appreciation and “great respect” for King Mohammed VI, stressing that his country’s relationship with Morocco is “very important.”

Conde told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) how he fought for the African Union to “reinstate [Morocco] unanimously.”.

He also recalled his agreeable position regarding the opening of a consulate in Dakhla, in southern Morocco.

Conde also commented on how Morocco assisted Guinea in the field of agriculture through a donation of 20,000 tons of fertilizer out of a total of 100,000 produced specifically for Guinea.

Conde also lauded Morocco’s decision to keep borders open at the time of Ebola, allowing Guinean businesspeople to travel to Rabat to hold a meeting.

Guinea’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mamadi Toure added to the statements, recalling Morocco’s “invaluable support” and active solidarity that Morocco offered during the “harsh ordeal of the Ebola epidemic.”

Toure thanked King Mohammed VI for providing a donation of products and equipment intended to support his country’s efforts to fight COVID-19.

Toure said the aid includes 5,000 masks, 60,000 visors, 40,000 hygiene caps, 4,000 gowns, and 2,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel.

The aid also includes 5,000 boxes of chloroquine and 1,000 boxes of azithromycin.

On June 13, King Mohammed VI ordered the government to deliver 75,000 boxes of chloroquine and 15,000 boxes of azithromycin to 15 African states.

The aid package in total included nearly eight million masks, 900,000 visors, 600,000 hygiene caps, 60,000 gowns, and 30,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel.

The aid beneficiaries include Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad, Mauritania, and Zambia.

Toure praised the donation as an “African response to African challenges” and a strong act of solidarity from the kingdom of Morocco in favor of the Guinean people.

“Long live Guinean-Moroccan cooperation!” he emphasized.