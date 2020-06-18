The Minister of Interior said the new bill allows minors to obtain the new generation of National Electronic Identity Cards (CINE).

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit introduced the bill on the new generation of National Electronic Identity Cards (CNIE) on June 17 at Morocco’s parliament.

Lafit presented bill 04.20 on the CINE before the committee of the interior, local authorities, housing and urban policy at the House of Representatives.

The minister said the new ID generation, which consists of advanced standards, seeks to fight fraud and identity theft.

The CNIE also aims to integrate new functionalities in line with Morocco’s vision for digital development.

The national electronic identity card will constitute a “fast and secure bridge” to digital services, guaranteeing Moroccan citizens the possibility of secure success to digital services from public and private institutions, while protecting their personal data.

The bill comes to replace the law 35.06 creating the national identity card, Laftit added.

Laftit said the bill is “enriched by new legislative provisions framing the new functionalities of the card, especially in the digital field.”

The bill will also ensure that teenagers can acquire the CNIE at the age of 16 instead of 18, as well as the possibility of granting the card to minors at the request of their legal representatives, with an obligation to renew at the age of 12 for the registration of fingerprints.

The features of the CINE will include electronic reading via a simple standard reader, including a scanner or mobile phones supporting NFC technology to protect citizens’ privacy from data entry errors.

The CNIE will also include a pin code, like bank cards that will protect citizens against any use of their CNIE in the event of theft or loss.

Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) said the CNIE is a purely Moroccan creation, which is the result of a study of a set of new technologies in the field to put in place a map that reflects the identity of Morocco and meets citizens demands.

Moroccans are not required to change their electronic identity cards as long as they remain valid despite the launch of the new generation of CNIE unless they prefer to benefit from the features of the new IDs.