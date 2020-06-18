257,195 Moroccans Affiliated to Social Security in Spain

Moroccans continue to hold the position of the largest foreign community in Spain.

Rabat – A total of 257,195 Moroccans were registered with the social security administration in Spain by the end of May 2020, the Spanish Ministry of Integration and Migration announced on June 18.

The number represents a slight increase from the statistics registered by the end of April, when the Spanish Ministry of Labor estimated the number of Moroccans registered with the social security administration at 253,624.

With the new statistics, Moroccans remain the top non-EU workers who contribute to social security in Spain, followed by Chinese (82,523), Colombians (72,076), Ecuadorians (68,358).

The total number of foreigners affiliated to Spanish social security reached 2,022,041 in the first five months of 2020. The number represents a 2.6% increase compared to the same period in 2019 (50,981).

The number of foreigners affiliated to the general social security system reached 1,661,291 at the end of May. Spain also counts 344,175 foreigners registered as self-employed in the social security system.

In April, the National Institute of Statics estimated the number of Moroccans residing in Spain with legal status amounted to 864,500 in 2019.