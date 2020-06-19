Morocco Expands Lockdown Easing to More Provinces

Several prefectures and provinces will not enjoy the eased measures due to the appearance of more hotspots, including Kenitra.

Rabat – A joint press release from the Ministries of Interior and Health announced the government’s decision to move up some provinces to Zone 1. Areas under this classification are enjoying a gradual ease of the COVID-19-induced lockdown measures.

Starting June 24 at midnight, a group of cities including Rabat and Casablanca, which are in two of the country’s hardest hit regions, will join other Zone 1 provinces and prefectures and be able to enjoy more lockdown easing.

The decision, however, excludes the provinces and prefectures of Tangier, Asilah, Marrakech, Larache, and Kenitra, where COVID-19 hotspots emerged.

The government has decided to announce any further gradual ease of COVID-19 lockdown measures on a weekly basis, depending on the epidemiological situation of each region.

On June 9, the government announced an extension of Morocco’s state of emergency until July 10. The decision, however, came with the ease of some lockdown measures on those provinces and prefectures classified in Zone 1.

Citizens from Zone 1 can go out on the streets without exceptional movement permits. They are also allowed to enjoy access to public spaces, such as gardens.

In Zone 1, businesses with suspended activities, such as beauty salons, have been allowed to reopen their doors with a capacity of 50%.

Zone 1 residents can also enjoy individual outdoor sports activities such as walking and cycling.

The country, however, will maintain its ban on large gatherings, including weddings and celebrations, in both zones.

Hammams and mosques will also remain closed.

Citizens in both zones will have to abide by sanitary measures, including the wearing of face masks in public, social distancing, and other preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Following is the list of the two zones announced on June 9, amended to include the newly-classified Zone 1 areas as announced today. The Zone 1 list does not necessarily include all new provinces added today, and some classifications are subject to change, pending further government clarifications.

Zone 1: Al Hoceima, Beni Mellal-Khenifra region, Boulemane, Chichaoua, Chefchaouen, Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, Essaouira, El Haouz, Draa-Tafilalet region, Fahs-Anjra, Guelmim-Oued Noun region, Khemisset, Kelaat Sraghna, Ifrane, Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, Moulay Yakoub, Oriental, M’diq-Fnideq, Meknes, Ouezzane, Rhamna, Sidi Bennour, Sefrou, Settat, Safi, Sidi Kacem, Taounate, Souss-Massa region, Youssoufia, Tetouan, Taza, Sidi Slimane; NEWLY ADDED: Casablanca, El Hajeb, Fez, Berrechid, El Jadida, Ben Slimane, Mediouna, Nouaceur, Mohammedia, Rabat, Skhirat-Temara

Zone 2: Larache, Marrakech, Kenitra, Tangier, Assilah