Morocco Records 539 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Ever in 24 Hours

News reports suggest that 457 of the new cases were detected among workers in strawberry fields in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region.

Rabat — Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 539 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 9,613 as of 6 p.m. on June 19.

The number represents the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the first case appeared on March 2.

Health authorities detected 457 of the new cases in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region. All of the cases in the region appeared in an economic production unit and those infected did not show any symptoms. Several news outlets reported that the cases were detected among workers in strawberry fields.

Marrakech-Safi recorded 29 new cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (27 cases), Casablanca-Settat (13 cases), and Fez-Meknes (13 cases).

The seven remaining regions did not confirm any new COVID-19 cases between June 18 and June 19.

The Ministry of Health also announced 76 new recoveries from COVID-19. Morocco’s total recovery count has now reached 8,117, but the national recovery rate decreased to 84.5%.

COVID-19 did not cause any new deaths in the past 24 hours. The death toll continues to stand at 213, while the fatality rate decreased to 2.2%.

The new figures increased Morocco’s active case count to 1,283, including 10 patients in critical condition—five in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, four in Casablanca-Settat, and one in Marrakech-Safi.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest COVID-19 case count in Morocco, with 31.98% of the country’s total cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (18.02%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (15.39%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (11.64%), Fez-Meknes (11.48%), and Draa-Tafilalet (6.31%).

The Oriental region (2.16%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.4%), Souss-Massa (0.97%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.53%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.08%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.05%) are the least infected regions in Morocco.

Between 6 p.m. on June 18 and 6 p.m. on June 19, Moroccan laboratories conducted 17,189 tests for COVID-19, including 16,650 that came back negative.

Since February, Moroccan laboratories have performed 505,636 COVID-19 tests, including 496,023 that yielded negative results.

Morocco is currently in the first phase of easing its nationwide lockdown. The strategy divides Moroccan regions and provinces into two zones, depending on their epidemiological situation.

Citizens in the first zone can now leave their homes without special authorization, while those in the second zone must continue to self-isolate. However, with the recent evolution of regional epidemiological situations, the zone division is expected to change.