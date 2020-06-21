Morocco Confirms 118 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Recoveries

Morocco’s COVID-19 case count is on the rise due to the emergence of new hotspots.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 118 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 9,957 as of 10 a.m. on June 21.

The ministry detected most of the new cases in Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (37). While the southern Moroccan region has largely been free of confirmed infections, recording a total of five cases over the course of three months, a new hotspot is responsible for the surge in cases.

The ministry also recorded several cases in Marrakech-Safi (26), Casablanca-Settat (20), and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14).

New cases also emerged in Fez-Meknes (13), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (6), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1), Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The ministry also announced 26 new recoveries for a total of 8,249. The recovery rate slightly decreased to 82.55% compared to the 85% rate seen in recent weeks due to the notable decline in recovered patients.

The ministry announced no new fatalities, with the death toll standing at 213. The fatality rate has reached 2.4%.

Cases still under treatment total 1,495.

The Casablanca-Settat region has registered the most COVID-19 cases, accounting for 30.31% of the country’s total, followed by the Marrakech-Safi region with 17.25%.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has recorded 14.81%, followed by Fez-Meknes (11.06%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (15.42%), and Draa-Tafilalet (5.89%).

The Oriental region has 2.01% of Morocco’s confirmed coronavirus cases, followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.32%), Souss-Massa (0.90%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.54%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.44%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.05%).

Approximately 520,621 suspected virus carriers have tested negative for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak in Morocco in March.