First Repatriation Flight From Netherlands Brings Home 150 Moroccans

Morocco seeks to repatriate between 5,000 and 6,000 stranded citizens on a weekly basis.

Rabat – Morocco’s government organized a “humanitarian” repatriation operation to bring back 150 Moroccans stranded abroad via a flight from Amsterdam to Agadir on Monday, June 22.

The operation is part of the country’s plan to continue to bring back all Moroccans who have been stranded abroad since March due to closed borders.

State media said today’s flights concerned citizens in vulnerable situations, including those who are now ill and those who went to the European country to undergo surgeries.

The flights are also prioritizing the return of elderly citizens.

Morocco’s embassy in the Hague and four Moroccan consulates general in Dutch cities collaborated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the success of the repatriation process.

Morocco also repatriated 150 Moroccans from Tunisia the same day, and has repatriated thousands more from other countries like Turkey, France, Belgium, and the UAE.

Morocco will continue to bring home more stranded Moroccan tourists through a total of 30 flights between June 21-27.

The operations during this period will benefit approximately 4,644 Moroccans, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita announced on June 22.

Morocco then will move to the next phase of repatriation on June 28 to return citizens from Germany, Egypt, Turkey, the Gulf, and other countries.

This third phase of repatriation operations will run until July 4.