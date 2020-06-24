Sultan of Oman Calls King Mohammed VI to Wish Him Speedy Recovery

The leaders of Gulf and Arab countries continue to convey speedy recovery wishes to the Moroccan monarch after he underwent heart surgery on June 14.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI received a phone call from Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimur, a statement from the royal cabinet announced on June 24.

The statement said the Omani leader called the King to express his best wishes for the monarch’s good health as well as a speedy recovery after King Mohammed VI underwent heart surgery on June 14.

King Mohammed VI has already received several phone calls from other Arab leaders, who also wished him a speedy recovery.

One recent phone call came from the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on June 19.

After offering his well wishes over the phone, Al Nahyan also tweeted about his call with King, stating that he “conveyed” the greetings of the president of the UAE.

King Mohammed VI underwent heart surgery at the clinic of the Royal Palace in Rabat after he presented a recurrence of a heart rhythm disorder, atrial flutter, on a healthy heart.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also called the King to wish him well in his recovery.

Morocco and Oman share friendly political ties. The Gulf country is among the list of Arab states that continue to reiterate full support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

In February, Morocco and Oman signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Rabat to promote the strengthening of cultural relations.

Morocco launched a direct flight between Muscat and Casablanca in July 2018. The launch came with an aim to increase bilateral trade and tourism.

According to state-sponsored Oman News Agency (ONA), Muscat’s total exports to Morocco amounted to more than OMR 3.95 million (MAD 99 million or $10.2 million) in 2018 against OMR 3.40 million (MAD 84 million or $8.8 million) in 2017. The figures represent an increase of 18.5%.

The list of Oman’s main exports to Morocco include aluminium wires, styrene polymer sheets, palm oil, and aromatic products.

Imports from Morocco to Oman reached OMR 3.4 million (MAD 84 million or $8.8 million) in 2018.