South Korean Institutions Donate Medical Equipment to Moroccan Hospitals

Rabat – The Korean Agency for International Cooperation (KOICA) and the Association for the Promotion of Moroccan-Korean Cooperation (AMACO) have donated a package of medical equipment and supplies to Rabat’s Ibn Sina University Hospital Center and to the Association of Health Professionals of the Provincial Hospital Center in Sale.

The donation was granted as part of South Korea’s cooperative commitment with Morocco to help the country curb the spread of COVID-19.

Worth more than $13,000, the medical package contains protective masks, infrared thermometers, coats, and disinfectants, KOICA and AMACO said in a joint statement, adding that “these items will be distributed to caregivers and patients with COVID-19.”

This is KOICA’s second donation to Morocco in a week. On June 18, Morocco received five “walk-through” testing booths for COVID-19. The booths offer a quick and accurate screening, enabling the performance of mass testing and thus limiting the propagation of the virus.

AMACO seeks to promote bilateral cooperation between Morocco and South Korea through the KOICA training program.

The association, created in 2004, frequently organizes workshops and volunteering activities. It also hosts an annual meeting of KOICA graduates to facilitate knowledge and experiences sharing.

Morocco and South Korea have maintained excellent bilateral cooperation since the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 1962. The two countries have a firm desire to further cooperation to the highest levels.

The two nations also partnered under Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs) as well as the Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion With Respect to Taxes on Income. The countries signed both agreements in January 1999 and they entered into force on June 16, 2000.