Morocco Partners with UK to Develop Innovative Diagnostic Tests

The two medical research organizations are both leaders in developing medical advanced technologies in their respective countries.

Rabat – The Moroccan Foundation for Advanced Science Innovation & Research (MAScIR) has signed a partnership agreement for the development of molecular diagnostic kits for infectious diseases with British company Mologic Ltd.

The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the foundation in Rabat. Thomas Reilly, Ambassador of the UK to Morocco attended the signing.

Under the agreement, the two parties will collaborate and share expertise while working together to develop innovative diagnostic tests for epidemics as well as biosimilars, MAScIR said in a press release.

MAScIR is a non-profit foundation seeking to promote and develop research and development (R&D) centers in advanced technologies in order to supply Morocco with its medical biology needs.

Thanks to its specialized team of experts and its 12-year experience in the development of molecular diagnostic kits, MAScIR has succeeded in leaving its footprint in scientific and applied research through patents, scientific articles, and successful projects executed with national and foreign manufacturers.

The Moroccan foundation, launched in 2007, developed an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 in two months.

After obtaining international approval for its 100% made-in-Morocco COVID-19 diagnostic kits, the Rabat-based Foundation announced plans to manufacture 10,000 kits by the end of June.

The kits also underwent a series of validation processes in national and international biological and virological centers, including the Pasteur Institute of Paris.

Mologic is a leading developer of rapid diagnostic technologies. Through its global partnerships, the UK-based company works with companies, researchers, and clinicians to help them deliver fast, reliable, and accurate diagnoses at the point-of-care.

Since its formation in 2003, Mologic has been behind some of the most ground-breaking innovations in rapid point-of-care diagnosis.