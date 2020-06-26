Morocco Repatriates 150 Stranded Citizens from Italy

The country had announced plans to repatriate a total of 4,644 Moroccans stranded abroad this week.

Rabat – Morocco continues carrying out repatriation operations of Moroccans stranded abroad, with the arrival of a group of 150 citizens from Italy on Thursday, June 26.

The group was repatriated onboard a Royal Air Maroc (RAM) plane, coming from Milan to Agadir.

The returnees were able to conduct check-in formalities in a fluid manner while respecting the health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon their arrival, Moroccan authorities transported the Moroccan nationals to a hotel where they will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined for a period of nine days, as recommended by Morocco’s Ministry of Health.

The strict health protocol aims at ensuring that these people will not pose a danger to themselves or their families and neighbors.

Moroccan health authorities will conduct two COVID-19 screenings, one at the check-in at the hotel and one after the end of the quarantine period.

Morocco has scheduled 30 repatriation flights between June 21 and June 27 to repatriate a total of 4,644 stranded nationals from 17 countries.

The operation of bringing Moroccans home finally kick-started after months of calls from Moroccans stranded abroad who felt abandoned by their country.

Moroccans had lashed out at the government for collaborating with foreign authorities to facilitate the repatriation of their citizens without achieving similar agreements to bring home the Moroccans stuck abroad for months, who were numbered at more than 30,000 people.

After being criticized for abandoning their own citizens, Moroccan officials repeatedly stated that the repatriation process would only begin once the epidemiological situation was brought under control.

While these repatriations are now underway, the epidemiological situation is still experiencing fluctuations, especially with the appearance of new viral hotspots across Moroccan regions.