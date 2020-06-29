The suspects abducted the victim after learning he attempted to sell them fake cocaine.

Rabat – Moroccan judicial police of the Hay Hassani district in Casablanca have arrested six individuals suspected of drug and psychotropic trafficking, abduction, and forcible confinement.

The General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) provided police with precise information that enabled the successful execution of the security operation.

The investigation revealed that the victim of abduction had met the other suspects in the case intending to sell them cocaine in the city of Safi, 157 kilometers from Marrakech, according to the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

The suspects abducted the victim after discovering that he had fraudulent intentions and that his merchandise was nothing but white powder.

The four individuals kidnapped the victim, beat him, and locked him up in a rural town near Safi. The crimes were all recorded on tape and sent to his family for blackmail, according to the DGSN.

The suspects are aged between 22 and 43 years old.

Field investigations led to the localization of four individuals in the district of Bourgone in Casablanca, as well as the victim, who sustained several injuries during the abduction.

Search operations led to the seizure of one kilogram of white powder, which DGSN suspects to be cocaine, as well as knives and three cars that were deployed in the criminal acts.

In addition to the four abductors, DGSN also arrested the victim and his brother for their alleged involvement in scams.

All six suspects were put in custody for interrogation while police conduct further investigations to determine the circumstances of the case and determine other parties involved in the criminal act, the DGSN concluded.

The DGSN has recently conducted several anti-drug trafficking operations that led to the seizure of significant quantities of cocaine.

Most recently, on May 11, Moroccan security services operating on the Tangier Med Port arrested a truck driver and seized more than 25.5 kilograms of cocaine from the vehicle that was meant for smuggling from Germany to Morocco.

The 40-year-old driver had carefully hidden the cocaine in the truck with the intention of entering the northern city of Tangier.