Morocco’s DGSN-DGST Contributes MAD 40 Million to COVID-19 Action Fund

Rabat – The General Directorates of National Security (DGSN) and Territorial Surveillance (DGST) allocated a budget of MAD 40 million to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

A joint statement from the DGSN and DGST said that the fund is part of the national mobilization to manage the proliferation and effects of the virus.

The contribution reflects the engagement of the two security units in the national efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

The statement emphasized the DGSN and DGST’s readiness to mobilize all human and logistical capabilities resources to ensure the security and safety of citizens.

In addition to the fund, both the DGSN and DGST have been also mobilizing forces to deter any attempts that create panic and fear among citizens.

The DGSN arrested several people for spreading rumors and fake news seeking to undermine the safety of citizens since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

On March 15, King Mohammed VI ordered the creation of the special fund, with an initial contribution of MAD 10 billion.

Several public and private institutions joined the initiatives, contributing with important funds.

The global sum of contribution stood at MAD 15 billion as of March 18.

The contributions seek to handle the socio and economic impacts of the novel coronavirus in the country. Morocco confirmed 58 cases of the novel coronavirus to date. The country tightened measures against the spread of the virus.

Security forces have been warning people to stay at home as much as possible to avoid infection.