Morocco Records 238 COVID-19 Cases, 93 Recoveries in 24 Hours

The number of active cases throughout Morocco is on a steady increase, reaching 3,232 cases today.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 238 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 12,290.

The ministry reported four more deaths, with a death toll of 225. The mortality rate experienced a marginal decrease to stand at 1.83%.

Morocco announced 93 more recoveries in 24 hours, raising the country’s total to 8,833. The recovery rate dropped slightly, to 71.87%.

Health authorities identified 73 news cases in the region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima in addition to 38 news cases in the Fez-Meknes region.

The Marrakech-Safi region saw the appearance of 22 new cases in the last 24 hours, while the Casablanca-Settat region only recorded approximately 14 new cases.

A further 19 cases appeared in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region in addition to four cases in the Oriental and one in Beni Mellal-Khenifra.

The ministry also reported 67 new cases in the southern region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra.

Morocco’s active COVID-19 cases dramatically increased during the past week, standing at 3,232 as of Monday at 6 p.m.