Last Group of Moroccans Stranded in Japan Takes Off from Narita Airport

The group consists of executives who went to Japan for training.

Rabat – The last group of Moroccans stranded in Japan took off on a repatriation flight to Morocco on Tuesday evening to return home after three months away from their families and relatives due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown and border closures.

The passenger list includes executives who “went to Japan for short training sessions under the supervision of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency and other specialized agencies,” Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported.

The group traveled to Japan before the suspension of international flights and closures of borders in mid-March.

The Moroccan Embassy in Japan has supported this group of Moroccans in terms of accommodations and necessary health care, in addition to transportation to the airport.

A first group of Moroccan citizens who suffer from illnesses had already left Japan as part of Morocco’s repatriation operations to bring back more than 32,000 Moroccans stranded abroad.

Approximately 30 flights landed in Morocco between June 21 and 27, repatriating 4,644 Moroccans stranded in 17 countries.

Morocco continues to schedule flights to repatriate more Moroccans.

On June 30, Morocco repatriated 304 Moroccans from Turkey.

From June 28 until July 4, Morocco’s repatriation campaign will bring home more stranded Moroccans from Germany, Egypt, Turkey, and Gulf countries.

The Moroccan government’s repatriation operations have so far brought home thousands of its citizens from several destinations across the world, including Mauritania, Senegal, Spain, Cote d’Ivoire, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the UAE.