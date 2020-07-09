FM: Morocco is Only Opening Borders to Citizens, Residents, Families

Moroccans residing abroad and foreigners who are currently in Morocco may also leave the country starting July 15, with limitations, Bourita clarified.

Rabat – The reopening of Morocco’s borders on July 15 is an “exceptional operation” that benefits only Moroccan citizens, residents, and their family members, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita clarified on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of the Interior announced Wednesday that Morocco is set to open its national territory next week.

In a statement to the government council on July 9, Bourita explained that the ministries’ announcement does not translate to the reopening of the country’s borders.

The country is only permitting the entry of Moroccan citizens, whether they are stranded tourists, students, or residents abroad; foreigners holding Moroccan residency cards; and the family members of both citizens and residents.

Bourita’s statement reiterated that the individuals seeking to benefit from the exceptional operation must have proof of their Moroccan citizenship or residency, or proof of a family member’s Moroccan citizenship or residency. Travelers must take a PCR test less than 48 hours before departing for Morocco, in addition to a serological test to rule out a COVID-19 infection.

If a traveler shows symptoms related to COVID-19 upon arriving in Morocco, they will be subject to additional medical examinations.

Moroccans residing abroad and foreigners who are currently in Morocco may also leave the country starting July 15, with limitations, Bourita clarified.

Moroccan students recently admitted to foreign universities, businesspeople, Moroccans seeking medical treatment abroad, and foreigners who hold Moroccan residency cards must obtain exceptional authorization in order to leave the country.

Air Arabia and Royal Air Maroc will facilitate all air travel to and from the country, while the reopening of maritime crossing points will only concern ferries from the ports of Sete, France and Genoa, Italy.

Morocco suspended all international travel to and from the country on March 15, grounding flights, closing maritime links, and shutting land borders. While the decision proved effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19, the border closures left Moroccan citizens stranded abroad, tourists stuck in Morocco, and thousands of Moroccans and foreigners alike separated from their loved ones.

While the July 15 operation is not universally beneficial, many will now be able to rest easy with the assurance that they can see their families again in the near future. Interested travelers can expect to receive further clarification in the coming days.