ICESCO Seeks Partnership With Chinese Embassy in Rabat

In an effort to develop their programs and boost cooperation, ICESCO invites China to join multiple initiatives organized by the Islamic organization.

Rabat – Morocco-based Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) is exploring ways to develop its cooperation with China. On July 16, Dr. Salim M AlMalik, Director General of ICESCO, met with Jun Mao, Chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, and the embassy’s cultural advisor, Dr. Chen Dongyun, at the ICESCO headquarters in Rabat.

The director general highlighted ICESCO’s vision to adopt openness and cooperation, aimed at serving member states and Muslim communities worldwide. AlMalik invited China to join the organization’s newly developed charter for Observer States. The charter will allow participating countries to take part in conferences, activities, and programs, while establishing an active partnership with ICESCO.

AlMalik also used the opportunity to review ICESCO’s COVID-19 response initiatives, geared towards supporting the international community’s efforts. He urged China to join the “Comprehensive Humanitarian Coalition.” The initiative focuses on developing projects and programs to support countries most affected by the pandemic.

The organization also promoted its $200,000 prize offering for anyone who discovers an efficient treatment or vaccine for COVID-19. ICESCO asked the Chinese Embassy to publicize the reward in China, in hopes of incentivizing the acceleration of a cure.

Jun Mao welcomed cooperation with ICESCO and agreed to follow-up on requests the organization made.

The parties plan to develop their mutual relationship by implementing joint programs in the field of culture, science, and education.

China’s population includes approximately 80 million people of Muslim faith. They belong to at least 10 out of 55 of the country’s officially recognized ethnic minority groups.