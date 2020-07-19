Morocco Enters 3rd Phase of Lockdown Lifting

The government said it took into account the epidemiological situation in the country before deciding to move to the third phase of lockdown lifting.

Rabat – Morocco has entered the third phase of gradual lockdown lifting as of Sunday, July 19. The decision is part of Morocco’s approach to gradually lift the nationwide lockdown in order to revive the economy and resume normal life.

The government move takes into account the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

The new phase will allow tourist establishments, such as hotels, to operate at 100% of their capacity. The hotels, however, must not exceed 50% capacity in shared guest spaces, such as restaurants, swimming pools, and sports centers.

The country now allows gatherings and activities of less than 20 people.

The government is also allowing public transport to operate at 75% between and within cities.

Morocco will issue licenses to organize official sports gatherings without public attendance to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Cultural institutions, libraries, museums, and monuments will also reopen at 50% capacity.

The government has decided to keep the ban on weddings, cinemas, public pools, and funerals until further notice.

The press release urged Moroccan citizens and residents to continue to abide by health authorities’ recommended preventive measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, especially during the summer holiday and the upcoming Eid Al Adha celebrations.

The government vowed to take action and reimpose lockdown measures in any residential neighborhoods should new hotspots emerge. Authorities recently reimposed lockdown measures in Tangier after several localized hotspots appeared throughout the city.

Morocco’s state of emergency is currently effective until August 10.

Since March, the country has recorded 17,015 COVID-19 cases, 14,620 recoveries, and 269 deaths.

Approximately 973,499 suspected cases have tested negative since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco.

Only a few provinces and prefectures remain under lockdown, including Tangier-Asilah, Marrakech, Larache, Safi, and Kenitra.