ONCF Train ‘Lightly’ Hits Truck Crossing Railway in Casablanca

No casualties have been reported.

Rabat – Morocco’s national railway operator (ONCF) reported on an incident between one of its trains and a heavy goods truck on Sunday.

In a statement, ONCF explained that the truck was attempting to cross the railway between Bouskoura and Nousser in Casablanca, and failed to see the ONCF train coming.

The train number 902 linking Khouribga and the Casa-Voyageurs train station made an emergency stop after hitting the truck “lightly.”

ONCF reassured that all passengers on the train are safe.

“Only material damage was reported,” ONCF explained.

The accident caused a “major disruption of rail traffic on this axis, while the intervention of ONCF teams is underway to restore normal traffic,” the statement added.

The railway office also apologized to its customers for the inconvenience.

Train accidents are uncommon in Morocco, but the country mourned the death of seven people in October 2018 after a train derailed between Rabat and Kenitra. The incident injured 125 people.

In January 2019, a ONCF train derailed in Casablanca, damaging most of its compartments. No passengers were on board, however.

In October 2019, an OCNF train connecting Marrakech to Casablanca derailed near Bouskoura. The accident, however, did not result in any injuries or deaths.