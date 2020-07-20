Singer Jennifer Grout Titles First Song After Hijab Removal ‘Allah’

The song comes one week after the American Muslim singer sparked controversy for removing the hijab.

Rabat – American Muslim singer Jennifer Grout, famous for her singing in Arabic, released a new composition titled “Allah” on Friday, July 17.

In her new piece of music, Grout plays the Oud and vocalizes “Allah,” the Arabic word for God, in various tones.

The mixing of her vocals and the Middle Eastern musical instrument resulted in a composition that more than 500 people on Facebook found worth sharing.

Here’s another original composition on the word ALLAH! Enjoy fam 😘 #jennifergrout #allahuakbar #islam #islamicmusic #muslim #sufimusic #oud #arabic #originalmusic #composer #originalsong #originalcomposition #femaleartist #femaleempowerment Posted by ‎Jennifer Grout جينيفر جراوت‎ on Friday, 17 July 2020

The music video, viewed more than 130,000 times, attracted more than 10,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments as of Monday, July 20.

The video is Grout’s first online performance since she announced removing the hijab—the veil worn by many Muslim women.

In past years, the American singer has appeared wearing a hijab to appeal to her mainly Muslim audience.

Grout announced her decision to remove the veil on July 13 on Facebook, dividing her followers.

Under her new song, Grout wrote a comment saying, “Waiting for all the Salafis to leave my page,” hinting that she does not care about people’s criticism.

When announcing the decision, the American singer affirmed that she is a Muslim even when she leaves her hair uncovered.

The singer, known for her sensational Quran recitations, explained that social media enforced “unrealistic expectations” on her.

“I know I’m probably going to get a lot of unfollows, bad comments, and hate messages for this post. But I have made peace with that,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

Grout said she does not want to be a “Muslim role model” solely because of her Quran recitations and expressed her wish to share more passions with her community.

“I also feel the need to let my audience know and understand that the ability to recite does not define me… I have many other interests, for example I love to sing and write poetry, I love language, sports, dancing,” she wrote.

The controversial post attracted reactions from over 31,000 people and 4,300 comments.

Jennifer Grout became a sensation in the Arab world as a singer in 2013 when she auditioned for “Arabs Got Talent” and reached the finals.

After taking a break from singing, she made headlines in recent years thanks to her Quran recitations, earning the praise of hundreds of thousands of Muslims.

The American singer is married to a Moroccan man, with whom she used to sing in both Arabic and Tamazight. The couple live in the US and have one daughter named Qamar, the Arabic word for “moon.”