Regional Academy: Baccalaureate Recorrection Shows No Grading Errors

Rabat – The Regional Academy of Education and Training (AREF) of the region of Fez-Meknes has replied to students from the town of Taounate who protested the alleged inaccurate correction of baccalaureate exams, demanding a recorrection.

Students from Taounate, 84 kilometers north of Fez, crowded on July 20 in front of the Regional Academy of Education and Training of Fez-Meknes to demand the recorrection of of their baccalaureate exam papers.

The appeal came in accordance with criteria set out by the Ministry of Education.

The academy said in a press release on Tuesday that it had started the recorrection of exam papers, based on the demands that came mostly from students of the town of Taounate, in the branch of Mathematics sciences.

AREF shared that the marks are correct and that the recorrections showed no mistakes. It also noted that AREF does not delay in responding to such issues.

The ministry’s recorrection falls within the framework of Article 115, which the minister of education issued on June 5, relating to obtaining the Baccalaureate certificate.

The academy also praised the efforts of the education administration staff in guaranteeing the success of “this important educational benefit.”

Students’ claims

Videos on social media preceded the physical protests, to condemn what they called an “unfair” correction of their exam papers.

“We compared our answers with those released by the Ministry of Education and we found that our grades do not match our answers,” one student said in a video shared over 250 times on Facebook.

“I, for example, deserved a 19 [out of 20] in the maths exam, but I was shocked to find that the teacher who corrected my paper only gave me 14,” she continued.

She said this is not the first time she had to protest an exam paper correction.

A similar case occurred in 2019, when the same student earned 12/20 in the Arabic regional Baccalaureate exam. The recorrection resulted in a score of 19/20, following a protest in front of AREF.

The recorrection boosted the Moroccan student’s final baccalaureate mark to 18.5 instead of 17. She claims this increased her chances of admission to a quality higher education institution.