Morocco Records 522 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hours

Sunday’s COVID-19 death toll is the highest number of deaths Morocco has ever reported in one day.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 522 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Total cases in the country have reached 25,537 as of Sunday, August 2.

Sunday marks the highest daily death increase since the outbreak of the virus in March, with 15 new deaths related to COVID-19. Saturday saw the second-highest number of deaths, 14. Previously, March 27 held the highest daily death toll, 13.

Morocco’s current COVID-19 death toll is 382 and the country has a 1.5% fatality rate.

Meanwhile, recovered patients currently stand at 18,435, with 475 new recoveries in 24 hours. Morocco has a 72.19% recovery rate.

Patients currently receiving treatment amount to 6,720, or 26.31% of all confirmed cases. In the past 24 hours, 32 new patients began receiving treatment.

Since Saturday, Moroccan laboratories have excluded 20,733 cases of the virus. Total tests for COVID-19 have reached 1,269,657.

New COVID-19 cases by region

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima and Fez Meknes regions recorded the highest daily case counts on Sunday, with 183 and 146 new cases, respectively.

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 79 new cases.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (34), Draa-Tafilalet (27), and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (27) also recorded several new cases on Sunday.

The Oriental (9), Souss-Massa (4), Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (2), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (2) regions recorded relatively low daily case counts. Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded no new cases today.

Marrakech-Safi has recorded only nine new cases but remains one of the hardest-hit regions in the country. The region has confirmed 3,726 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic emerged in Morocco in March.

Casablanca-Settat maintains the highest regional case count, with 6,456. Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima is quickly catching up, with 6,088.

Fez-Meknes (4,004), Marrakech-Safi (3,726), and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (2,556) are the other hardest-hit regions in the country.

Total COVID-19 case counts in the rest of Morocco’s regions are as follows:

Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra: 840

Draa-Tafilalet: 705

Oriental: 478

Beni Mellal-Khenifra: 301

Guelmim-Oued Noun: 161

Souss-Massa: 140

Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab: 84

Cases surge as Morocco celebrates Eid

Amid eased lockdown measures and the Eid Al Adha holiday, Morocco has seen record-high spikes in COVID-19 cases.

The Moroccan health ministry announced 1,063 new cases on Friday, July 31, the highest the country has ever seen in one day and coinciding with Eid Al Adha. This record-breaking case count was preceded by 1,046 new cases on Thursday and 826 on Wednesday.

Given the Eid Al Adha holiday this weekend, the Moroccan government has not yet commented on the case surge.

However, officials warned against Eid-related travel and large family gatherings last week to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Ministry of the Interior suspended travel to and from eight major cities — including Fez, Casablanca, Marrakech, and Tangier — on July 27.