5 Ways to Have a Healthy Eid Al Adha Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

This Eid al Adha, it is important to maintain the health and hygiene habits we have picked up during the pandemic.

Eid al Adha is a sacred celebration filled with all types of delicious meat delicacies. However heavy eating can lead directly to serious health issues. At the same time, amid the global pandemic, we should also stay cautious against the virus and make it a goal to have a healthy Eid this year.

Muslims all around the world celebrate Eid al Adha by offering prayers and the sacrifice of sheep or goats. They share the meat with people in need, relatives, and neighbors.

The celebration is filled with joy and pleasant BBQs and traditional food. The increase of red meat and fried food consumption during this holiday can pose high risks for various health problems in the short-term and long-term as well.

Some of the major health problems caused by not monitoring how and what we eat these days are, high cholesterol levels, digestion problems, heart problems, and weight gain.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people all around the world have not been able to celebrate holidays the way they usually do. Nonetheless, with health experts’ help and our commitment, we can work hard to find new ways to celebrate our holidays while social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

Maintain social distancing

As lockdown eases up, more cases are starting to appear. The most important thing we need to keep in mind this holiday is that the fight against COVID-19 is still ongoing. Maintaining social distancing is the first step to having a healthy Eid Al Adha.

Mosques are starting to open up in Morocco. Many Muslims are excited to perform prayers back at the mosque, especially during Eid.

However, mosques will not be able to welcome as many worshipers as before to keep a distance of 1.5 meters from one person to another.

It is important to keep your face mask on and to avoid crowded gatherings outside the mosque or before prayers. If you feel any slight symptoms of COVID-19, it is preferable to perform your Eid prayers at home to keep others safe.

In addition to keeping a safe space, you can take your prayer mat to the mosque, perform your wudu at home, and wash your hands more often for 20 seconds with water and soap or hand sanitizer. We need to protect not just ourselves, but people who live with us, especially those who are more vulnerable.

Avoid fried meat

When preparing your meat dishes this year, abstain from frying the meat. Fried food in general is linked to serious health problems, such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

Fried meat is not the only way you can have a delicious and savory meal. Grilled meat is a healthier choice and will reduce your consumption of unhealthy oils and extra calories.

You can roast your meat in olive oil for healthier fat, and promote healthier eating. It is also better to minimize the use of some spices, especially salt as they might lead to a higher level of blood pressure.

This Eid Al Adha, it would be smart to be careful about the amount of meat you consume each day. Studies have shown that a person should not eat more than 70 grams of meat a day because it can cause heightened blood pressure and cholesterol.

It is important to eat in small proportions and to refrain from getting a second plate even if it was your favorite dish. It might be difficult at first, especially with all the delicacies surrounding you, but it is better to eat wisely than have serious health issues after.

Consume vegetables and fruits

While indulging in all the meat delicacies during Eid, you might forget to add vegetables and fruits to your diet.

Consuming vegetables and fruits during the holidays will help you feel fuller because they are high in fiber and therefore will help you consume less meat.

Fruit and vegetables are also rich in various minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that will help improve your metabolism, help with your digestion, reduce inflammation, and lower the risk of heart problems.

Always include a bowl of salad with your meal, make fresh fruit smoothies, or add boiled vegetables in your meat dish.

Drink mint tea instead of carbonated drinks

Your intake of carbonated beverages such as fizzy, soft, and cold drinks might increase this Eid Al Adha to help with digesting the high protein foods.

However, the high level of sugar in these drinks stimulates blood sugar levels, which can result in serious consequences and contribute to damaging your health.

Instead of reaching for that soft drink, opt for mint tea instead. Mint contains menthol, which is an active oil that improves digestion. Its antibacterial properties also fight off illnesses and improve the immunity system.

Try drinking mint tea after every heavy meal that contains large portions of meat, so that the peppermint can soothe your stomach and relieve the digestion process.

In addition to being a natural remedy for an upset stomach, drinking mint tea will make you feel full throughout the day, which will help avoid adding extra calories to your diet this Eid.

Take a walk/exercise

During this festive phase, people might forget or just do not find time for a proper walk or exercise. Nonetheless, exercise is very important after consuming big potions of meat to digest the food properly.

Not exercising after eating heavily can lead to a rise in blood pressure and cholesterol level. Even if Eid is a very busy holy day, exercising two hours after eating a large meal will help your body digest food better and maintain a healthy weight.

If the lockdown is eased up in your city, then it is important to try and fit a minimum of 15-20 minutes’ walk after your meal, while taking the necessary safety measures.

If your city is still under strict lockdown with high rates of coronavirus cases, that should not stop you from making time to perform easy exercises in the safety of your home, which will be good for your body health.

The coronavirus pandemic led us to be extra careful and stay safe for these past months, to avoid putting our lives at risk.

This Eid al Adha, it is important to try and not throw all the efforts you made in vain and take all the precautions you need to maintain good health during the holiday.