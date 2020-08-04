Disney’s EPCOT Theme Park Features Morocco in Limited Edition Poster

Morocco is one of 11 countries featured in Disney’s World Showcase at the EPCOT theme park, opened in 1982.

Rabat – Walt Disney World’s EPCOT highlights Morocco in its latest limited edition collection of poster art. The poster, a collectable serigraph, depicts the Moroccan pavilion at the Orlando, Florida theme park’s World Showcase.

Part of the “Wonderous World Collection II,” Disney will sell only 300 of the original posters. Morocco is one of 11 countries featured in Disney’s World Showcase at the EPCOT theme park, opened in 1982.

The park’s name, EPCOT, is an acronym for the Experimental Prototype Community for Tomorrow. It seeks to offer visitors an authentic experience of the various countries’ architecture, cultural heritage, and people.

The design of the Moroccan pavilion, established in 1984, features an entrance that replicates Fez’s Bab Boujloud gate and the medina to which it leads.

Accordingly, the poster highlights these exhibit features and includes a depiction of a minaret, palm trees, and items that might be found shopping in a local bazaar.

While other country pavilions are sponsored by corporations, the Moroccan government funded the exhibit and aided in the design of the pavilion. Moroccan artisans worked on site for more than six months to design and piece together the many mosaics that color the space.

With a replica of a traditional home surrounded by citrus trees, date palms, olive trees, and fountains, Disney considers the Morocco showcase the most “authentic” pavilion in the World Showcase.

The pavilion includes replicas of Rabat’s Chellah and Marrakech’s Koutoubia Mosque, as well as restaurants serving traditional Moroccan cuisine.