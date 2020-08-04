The rematch is part of the “unfinished business” to which both heavyweight champions are committed.

Rabat – Morocco’s kickboxing star Badr Hari will rematch Dutch Glory champion Rico Verhoeven in December 2020.

The official website of the Glory competition announced the news last week.

“GLORY is also pleased to reveal it is in planning stages for the biggest card in the history of kickboxing in December 2020,” the statement said.

The competition’s website explained the event will feature the “best heavyweight fighters” in the world, including Verhoeven, Hari, and Morocco’s Jamal Ben Saddik.

All of the champions will compete on the same night.

The Hari-Verhoeven rematch will be the third of its kind after the Moroccan champion suffered two defeats due to injuries.

The latest loss was in December 2019. Fans experienced an unfriendly moment when Hari sustained a leg injury during his fight with Verhoeven.

Hari has been intensively working out for his comeback to the ring since his defeat.

The Moroccan champion expressed determination to meet Rico again in a new rematch to settle the unfinished business.

Verhoeven invited Hari for a second rematch after recovery.

Following his leg injury, Verhoeven expressed his support for Hari and well wishes for his recovery.

“Due to injury the legend couldn’t continue the fight and that sucks that sucks a lot … because I never got this close to losing a fight like this,” he said in a social network post in December.

After his supportive message, Rico said he hopes to see Hari again.

“We’ll meet again,” he said.