Badr Hari Hopes to Rematch Rico Verhoeven in 2021

Still recovering from an injury, the Moroccan champion plans to make his comeback to the ring in June.

Rabat – Moroccan kickboxing champion Badr Hari hopes for a rematch against Dutch heavyweight star Rico Verhoeven in mid-2021, Dutch media Telegraaf reported.

The rematch will be the third of its kind. Hari experienced bad luck during his rematch attempts with Rico in 2016 and 2019, sustaining injuries in both fights.

Hari’s hope to face Rico again is not a surprise. After his second defeat due to injury in December last year, Hari said he is still determined to eventually defeat the Dutch champion.

Rico appears to be open to the idea, according to his social media.

After the second unfinished rematch in December 2019, Rico shared a heartwarming message of support to Hari on social media, saying he will wait for Hari’s recovery for a third rematch.

Hari announced his comeback from his recent injury in February, revealing his new opponent. Hari will square up against the champion in heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi this year on June 20.

Adegbuyi is a two-time Glory heavyweight title challenger and “three-time winner of heavyweight tournament,” Fight Magazine reported.