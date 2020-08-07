The test certificate must be in German or English.

Rabat – As of Saturday, travelers into Germany will now be required to take a COVID-19 test within days upon arrival, especially if they are arriving from countries deemed to be “hot spots” around the world.

This is just the latest move in Germany’s swift response to the virus. Health Minister Jens Spahn and senior officials from Germany’s 16 states have unanimously agreed on strict COVID-10 test policies for incoming travelers since mid-July.

According to Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health, “Anyone entering Germany from abroad can be tested for the coronavirus free of charge within 72 hours. People from risk areas will soon be obliged to take the test when they enter Germany.”

Travelers entering Germany from a risk area must undergo a COVID-19 test either up to 48 hours before their entry or up to 72 hours after arriving. Travelers will have the option of being tested directly at the airport.

“Anyone who enters the Federal Republic of Germany having spent time in a risk area up to 14 days before their arrival is obliged to proceed directly to their own home or another suitable accommodation and self-isolate there for 14 days,” reads the announcement.

Though two tests are not obligatory for travelers coming from hot spots, the ministry is aware that a “negative test result can only ever represent a momentary snapshot.”

Therefore they suggest travelers that pose a heightened risk have a “repeat test conducted five to seven days after the first” to be certain they are negative.

The test certificate must be in German or English.

Costs incurred for any COVID-19 test to enter Germany are covered by the Federal Government as part of its Testing Ordinance.

Upon entry, travelers coming from risk areas are required to fill out passenger locator cards. These cards will be used to collect information such as symptoms and test results.

Upon filling them out, the passenger locator cards are collected and transmitted to the health authorities near the traveler’s home or destination in Germany.

Officials in Germany urge any incoming traveler showing COVID-19 symptoms – even following a negative test – to contact the public health office. Doing so will increase their ability to track the virus.

“I am very aware that this is an intrusion in personal freedom,” Spahn said at a news conference Thursday. “But freedom always comes with responsibility for myself and for others.”

Meanwhile, travelers that have gone through the process of immediate testing praise the ease with which they went through the process.