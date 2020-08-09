Morocco’s Royal Navy Arrests 3 Drug Traffickers Near Caves of Hercules

Morocco seized more than one ton of cannabis during the operation.

Rabat – A coast guard vessel of Morocco’s Royal Navy on a maritime patrol mission arrested three drug traffickers on August 8 near the Caves of Hercules in Tangier.

A military source told Morocco’s state media that the coast guard seized 1,200 kilograms or 1.3 tons of cannabis during the operation.

The navy handed the seized cannabis to the Royal Gendarmerie of Tangier to open an investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.

The operation is part of Morocco’s approach to combat drug trafficking throughout Morocco and beyond its borders.

The seizure comes a few days after Moroccan police arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in international drug trafficking.

During an operation on August 7, police seized 5.2 tons of cannabis resin.

In 2019, police seized a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and derivatives, while Moroccan customs services seized an additional 119 tons of the same drugs last year.