Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 1,306 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 39,241.

Identification of approximately 88% of the newly discovered cases, or 1,145 people, resulted from monitoring people who made contact with COVID-19 carriers.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 10,986 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, August 14.

Morocco also recorded an additional 957 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 27,644. The country has a recovery rate of 70.4%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 27 more fatalities related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 611.

The recently recorded deaths include eight in Marrakech, five in Casablanca, three in Fez, two in each Sefrou, Tangier, and Errachidia, and one in each Rabat, Beni Mellal, Khenifra, El Jadida, and Kelaat Sraghna.

The ministry counts 163 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 72 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities excluded 20,701 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 1,521,286 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 397 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 27.33% of Morocco’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 312 new cases. The regional total accounts for 16.05% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 198 new infections (15.59%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 129 new cases and covers 20.74% of the cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 109 new cases (9.41%).

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 53 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.16% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 60 new cases (2.08%).

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases, to account for 0.76% of Morocco’s cases.

The Oriental region has recorded 27 additional cases (1.73%).

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded five new cases to represent 0.40% of COVID-19 cases in Morocco

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded four new cases (0.47%).

Meanwhile, the region of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra only recorded two new cases (2.27%).