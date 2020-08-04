Alsa Suspends Bus Service Between Casablanca and Mohammedia

Amid an upsurge in COVID-19 cases and death counts, travel restrictions and measures to battle the virus are revisited throughout the country.

Rabat – In accordance with COVID-19 state of emergency measures, bus transportation between Casablanca and Mohammedia is temporarily suspended on the M01, 800, and 900 routes as of this morning, August 4.

Alsa Al Baida bus company’s manager of urban transport for the greater Casablanca region announced the decision regarding the route connecting Mohammedia on Monday evening, August 3, according to Le360.

The suspension of bus transport between the adjoining cities follows a recent travel ban to and from eight major cities including Casablanca, Tangier, Tetouan, Fez, Meknes, Berrechid, Settat, and Marrakech.

The restrictions came in response to a recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

Despite Alsa Al Baida’s suspension of bus transport, car trips between Casablanca and Mohammedia are still permitted. However, they are subject to security checks and may require travel authorization issued by the relevant authorities.

At 6 p.m. on August 4, Morocco announced 1021 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count in the country to 27,217.

The Casablanca-Settat region hosts 89 of the country’s newest confirmed cases. It also represents the largest percentage of cases in Morocco, amounting to 24.98% of all cases recorded as of Monday evening.

Over the past week, Morocco has seen a significant rise in cases compared to figures reported since the start of the pandemic. On August 4, the ministry recorded the highest daily death count since the virus emerged in the country on March 2.

With a record 19 fatalities within 24 hours between August 3 and 4, and recent case counts ranging between 500 and over 1000, authorities have tightened their grip on travel and revisited certain restrictions in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Yesterday, the National Railway Office (ONCF) issued a press release which reinforced the need for special movement permits in order to exit train stations.

In addition, Morocco’s Ministry of Health called on medical staff currently on leave to return to work within 48 hours in order to support medical facilities treating COVID-19 patients.