Morocco’s Field Hospital in Beirut Serves 1,435 Explosion Victims

More than 1,200 people received free medicines from Morocco’s field hospital in Beirut.

Rabat – Morocco’s military field hospital in Beirut has offered its services to 1,435 victims of the devastating explosions that took place in Lebanon’s capital on August 4.

Since the launch of its services on August 10, the hospital has provided over 3,240 medical services for the victims affected by the explosions.

The medical staff performed 24 surgeries in several specialties, including general surgery, orthopedics, neurology, and others.

Morocco’s field hospital in Beirut has also provided basic medical treatment services, including medical analyses and x-ray examinations.

Doctors in the field hospital have also distributed free medicines to more than 1,200 people.

The director of the hospital, Chekkar Kacem recalled that the structure is at the order of King Mohammed VI. With the field hospital, Morocco aims to provide medical services to those injured in the Beirut explosions and help them overcome the repercussions of the tragedy.

The professor said that the field hospital has seen high attendance from the victims, emphasizing the medical staff’s commitment to ensure patients of all nationalities with various medical services.

Morocco’s military field hospital in Beirut includes a staff of 150 health professionals, including 45 doctors.

The doctors include resuscitators, surgeons, traumatologists, and those in charge of burn treatment.

Medical aid arrived at the Beirut International Airport from Morocco a few days after the explosions. King Mohammed VI gave his instructions to provide emergency medical care to the victims of the tragedy.

Lebanese officials, the president, citizens, and celebrities warmly welcomed Morocco’s aid initiative.

Celebrities launched a hashtag on Twitter to celebrate King Mohammed VI’s generosity and Morocco’s solidarity after the explosion.

The Beirut explosions killed at least 177 victims, while 6,000 others were injured. Dozens of victims are still missing.