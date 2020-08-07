Beirut Explosion: Lebanese Celebrities Thank King Mohammed VI for Aid

Morocco sent eight flights to Lebanon loaded with medical aid to assist victims of the Beirut explosion.

Rabat – Morocco has received dozens of messages of appreciation from Lebanese citizens and celebrities after King Mohammed VI sent humanitarian medical aid to Lebanon in the wake of the Beirut explosion.

The North African country sent eight flights loaded with medical aid to Lebanon to express compassion and solidarity with the Lebanese people after the shocking and tragic Beirut explosion.

Since then, the “thank you King Mohammed VI” hashtag in Arabic has been sweeping social networks, mainly Twitter, to thank Morocco for its humanitarian initiative.

Celebrities joined the Lebanese people to express their thanks and appreciation to the King.

Ramy Ayach, a renowned Lebanese singer, wrote a tweet today thanking the King and the royal family for their calls to make sure the Ayach family is safe.

اشكر جلالة الملك والعائلة الملكية المغربية على اتصالهم للإطمأنان عني وعن عائلتي .نشكرهم على المبادرات الانسانية لدعم لبنان ومساندتنا،

كما اشكر كل الدول اللي ساعدت لبنان وتدعمه في ازمته ومصابه#شكرا_جلالة_الملك_محمد_السادس — Ramy Ayach رامي عياش (@RamyAyach) August 7, 2020

“We thank them for the humanitarian initiative to support Lebanon,” Ayach added.

Lebanese singer Amer Zayan also shared the hashtag, expressing thanks to King Mohammed VI.

Waled Tawfik, another iconic singer in Lebanon, shared a video on his social networks to express his appreciation for the King and the Moroccan people’s solidarity.

Lebanese singer Saad Hamdan said Morocco has always been the first to extend a hand of help to Lebanon and support his country.

“May god protect Lebanon and Morocco,” Hamdan said in a video.

Lebanese singer and actress May Hariri also shared the hashtag.

شكرا للمملكة المغربية وملك المغرب محمد السادس لدعم لبنان والوقوف الى جانبه في هذه المحنة#شكرا_جلالة_الملك_محمد_السادس pic.twitter.com/AVsAR8b9jN — May Hariri – مي حريري (@HaririAMay) August 7, 2020

Hairi, who is also the ambassador of Good Intentions for Culture & Arts, wrote on Twitter: “Thank you to the Kingdom of Morocco and the King of Morocco King Mohammed VI for supporting Morocco and for standing by the country in this crisis.”

Lebanese artist Shiraz also shared the hashtag, thanking the King for all he “presented to her country’s population.”

The Beirut explosion killed at least 150 people and wounded more than 5,000 others.

Searches are still underway to find the remains of possible victims.