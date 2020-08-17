Morocco Arrests 3 for Irregular Migration, Human Trafficking

Rabat - Morocco’s Police in the city of El Jadida, near Casablanca, arrested three suspects on Monday for their alleged links with a criminal network active in the organization of irregular migration and human trafficking .

Rabat – Morocco’s Police in the city of El Jadida, near Casablanca, arrested three suspects on Monday for their alleged links with a criminal network active in the organization of irregular migration and human trafficking.

The suspects are aged between 26 and 36, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said today.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were arrested while “trying to migrate people” irregularly.

Searches carried out within the framework of the case enabled police to arrest five would-be migrants.

Police also seized a car, three outboard motors, and 500 liters of gasoline.

Officers put the three suspects in custody for further investigation, while the would-be irregular migrants are also subject to a preliminary investigation, to determine the circumstances of the case and to enable police arrest possible accomplices.

The operation is part of Morocco’s security approach to fight undocumented migration and human trafficking.

Morocco continues to vow intensified efforts against irregular migration and human trafficking.

The country’s approach has repeatedly enabled security services to abort and arrest suspects involved in irregular migration attempts.

One of the recent operations against undocumented migration took place on August 11.

During the operation, security services in Tan-Tan, in southern Morocco, arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in coordinating irregular migration.

In 2019, Morocco aborted over 74,000 irregular migration attempts.

According to the DGSN 2019 annual report on crimes, operations against irregular migration resulted in the arrest of 27,317 would-be migrants, including 20,141 of foreign nationality.

Moroccans represented 26% of those arrested trying to migrate without documents last year.