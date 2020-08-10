Morocco Foils Irregular Migration Attempt, Arrests 2 in El Jadida

Rabat – Morocco’s police in the city of El Jadida, near Casablanca, arrested on Monday two suspects for their alleged involvement in organizing irregular migration.

The suspects, aged 38 and 39, were hosting 35 would-be migrants, including a 15-year-old boy, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported.

The migrants were at a house in El Jadida in preparation for the illegal attempt to reach Europe from the coast of Jorf Lasfar.

During the arrest operation, police seized 12 containers with 600 liters of gasoline, five cell phones, and two wireless communication devices.

Police also seized four life jackets, a diving suit, and a motorcycle with license plates registered abroad.

The suspects and the would-be migrants are now subject to judicial investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.

The investigation also aims to identify other potential suspects involved in the case.

Many migrants would take Morocco as a transit country to reach Europe, given its proximity to Spain.

Morocco’s efforts to combat irregular migration has helped the country foil tens of thousands of unlawful migration attempts on a yearly basis.

Moroccan security services filed at least 74,000 irregular migration attempts in 2019.

Several European countries, including Spain, have praised Morocco’s approach to fight human trafficking.

Spain has continuously and repeatedly touted partnership with Morocco against undocumented migration.

Morocco, according to Spain, helped the Spanish government to cut irregular migrant flows by more than half last year.

The 2019 annual report from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said that its security services arrested 505 organizers of undocumented migration involved in 62 criminal networks that traffick people.

Operations against undocumented migration resulted in the arrest of 27,317 would-be migrants, including 20,141 of foreign nationality. Moroccans represented 26% of those arrested trying to migrate without documents.