Morocco recorded today the second highest daily death count since the beginning of the outbreak.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 1,325 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases Morocco has recorded to 47,638.

Morocco also recorded an additional 1,230 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recoveries count now stands at 32,806, with a recovery rate of 69%.

The ministry also recorded 32 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths stands at 775, with a mortality rate of 1.6%.

This is the second highest daily death count Morocco has reported thus far.

The ministry recorded nine deaths in Marrakech, eight in Casablanca, four in Fez, and one in each Sefrou, Taza, Meknes, Agadir, Tangier, Tetouan, Midelt, Ouazzane, Ouarzazate, Khouribga, and Sale.

The number of COVID-19 active cases is now 14,057.

The ministry counts 194 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 54 under artificial respiration.

In the last 24 hours, Moroccan health authorities excluded 20,511 suspected COVID-19 cases. A total of 1,644,767 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco.

In order to increase the number of COVID-19 screening tests and relieve pressure on strained healthcare facilities, the Ministry of Health announced yesterday that it will grant licences to private sector laboratories to carry out tests.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 301 new cases in the last 24 hours. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 27.58% of Morocco’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 240 new cases. The regional total accounts for 16.12% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 262 new infections (15.22%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 101 new cases and covers 18.62% of the cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 95 new cases (9.24%).

The Draa-Tafilalet region reported 82 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.61% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 154 new cases (3.71%).

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 41 new COVID-19 cases, to account for 1.16% of Morocco’s cases.

The Oriental region recorded 30 additional cases (1.78%).

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab also confirmed nine new cases (0.52%).

Meanwhile, the region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded eight cases (0.45%), and Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra recorded two new cases (1.98%).