Morocco 7th Arab Country With Largest Investments in US Treasury Bonds

Rabat – Morocco is one of 11 Arab countries with the largest investments in US Treasury bonds and bills, according to a new report from Forbes.

Morocco earned the seventh position on the list. Morocco’s investments amount to $4.1 billion, representing 1.7% of Arab states’ investments and 0.6% of world investments in US Treasury bonds and bills.

Morocco comes ahead of Egypt, which ranked eight with investments of $2.2 billion, and Bahrain, which ranked ninth with investments of $1.3 billion.

Algeria is 10th in the ranking with investments of up to $681 million, representing 0.27% of Arab states’ investments and 0.01% of world investments.

Lebanon earned the final spot on the list with investments estimated at $2 million.

Top Arab investors in the US are Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia tops the list with a share of 50.6% of the investments of the remaining Arab countries combined. The total investments of the Gulf country in the US treasury is estimated at $124.9 billion. The number represents 1.8% of world investments.

Kuwait is second with investments amounting to $44.9 billion, while Iraq is third with $31.5 billion.

Ranking fourth, UAE’s investments amount to $26.1 billion. Oman comes fifth with $6.1 billion, followed by Qatar with investments of $4.6 billion.

Beyond the Arab world, Japan has the largest investment in US treasury bonds and bills. Japan’s investments are estimated at up to $1.26 trillion.

China is second, with investments estimated at $1.07 trillion, followed by Britain with $445.6 billion. Ireland and Luxembourg are fourth and fifth, respectively.

Morocco’s investments make the country a creditor of the US Treasury. Because bonds and treasury bills can be quickly converted into cash, the investments are low risk and popular with countries around the world.

Morocco and the US have been linked with a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) since 2006. The agreement was the only FTA between the US and an African country. The two countries wish to boost their business cooperation under the agreement, including trade.