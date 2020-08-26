Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health reported 1,336 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 55,864.

Morocco also recorded an additional 2,293 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries Morocco has recorded in a single day.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 40,586. The country has a recovery rate of 72.6%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 29 more fatalities related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 984. The mortality rate stands at 1.8%.

The recently recorded deaths include five in Casablanca, three in each Marrakech Errachidia, and Fez, two in each Al Hoceima and Meknes, and one in each Agadir, Tiznit, Tangier, Tan-Tan, Taounate, Khouribga, Youssoufia, Kelaat Sraghna, Rabat, Benslimane and Taza.

The ministry counts 193 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 33 under artificial respiration.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 14,294 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 20,745 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 1,768,387 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 549 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 28.48% of Morocco’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 201 new cases. The regional total accounts for 16.05% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 126 new infections (15.08%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 99 new cases and covers 16.80% of the cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 115 new cases (9.10%).

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 39 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.70% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 108 new cases (4.39%).

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases, now accounting for 1.72% of Morocco’s cases.

The Oriental region recorded 51 additional cases (1.88%).

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded 14 new cases (0.58%).

The region of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra recorded 13 new cases (1.78%).

Meanwhile, the Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded two new cases (0.42%).

The city of Marrakech saw today the inauguration of the first field hospital in the ochre city. It has a capacity of 100 beds and aims to alleviate pressure on other hospitals in the city.

Morocco ordered the creation of the hospital after the Minister of Heath’s visit to Marrakech on August 19. Ait Taleb went to the city following medical staff’s complaints about working conditions.

The hospital, built in record time, is set to receive COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, according to the Director of the University Hospital Mohammed VI (CHU) of Marrakech, Lahcen Boukhanni.