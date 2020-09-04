Atlas Lion Munir Mohamedi to Begin New Chapter in Turkish League

The Moroccan player is currently negotiating a contract with a club recently promoted to the first Turkish division.

Rabat – Moroccan international goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi is set to play next season in the Turkish league, Spanish sports newspapers Marca and AS reported earlier this week.

According to the reports, the 31-year-old player has already left the training camp of his current team, Malaga CF, and traveled to Turkey.

The newspapers cited financial troubles for the second division Spanish club as the main reason they allowed Munir Mohamedi, one of the best goalkeepers in Spain, to look for another team.

Mohamedi’s transfer to the Turkish league would not bring revenue to Malaga CF’s treasury, as his contract ended in July. However, it would greatly alleviate the Spanish club’s payroll, since the Atlas Lion used to receive an annual salary of $360,000.

According to Spanish media, Munir Mohamedi is currently negotiating a contract with Turkish club Hatayspor. The team won the 2019-2020 Turkish League 1—the second-tier local competition in Turkey—and was promoted to the Turkish Super League—the top-tier competition.

Munir Mohamedi would be one of Hatayspor’s main squad additions to compete at the highest level of Turkish football.

The Moroccan goalkeeper had one of the best seasons in his career in 2019-2020, winning the Zamora Trophy. The award goes to the best goalkeeper in the second Spanish division.

Munir Mohamedi was the undisputed starting goalkeeper for Malaga CF throughout the season, with 38 league game appearances. In all the games, the Moroccan goalkeeper only conceded 29 goals.

Before playing for Malaga CF, Mohamedi played for Ceuta, UD Melilla, and CD Numancia. Playing with Hatayspor in the Turkish league would be his first professional experience outside of Spain.

Munir Mohamedi is also the main contender for the goalkeeper position on the Moroccan national team. Since 2016, he has competed for the starting position with Yassine Bounou, currently playing for Europa League champions Sevilla FC.

In the 2017 African Cup of Nations and 2018 FIFA World Cup, Mohamedi was the first choice of then-coach Herve Renard. However, in the 2019 African Cup of Nations, Bounou claimed the starting position, while Mohamedi started three games out of four on the bench.

Munir Mohamedi has so far represented Morocco in 38 games.