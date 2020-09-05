The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 14,902 as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 5.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,555 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 70,160.

Morocco also recorded an additional 1,446 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 53,929. The country has a recovery rate of 76.8%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 37 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,329.

The recent deaths include 10 in Marrakech-Safi, eight in Fez-Meknes, seven in Casablanca-Settat, four in each Rabat-Sale-Kenitra and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, two in Draa-Tafilalet, and one in each Souss-Massa and Beni Mellal.

The ministry counts 180 patients with severe symptoms, including 41 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 21,015 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 1,976,336​​​ suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 462 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 432 new cases.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 80 new infections.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 64 new cases.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 148 new cases.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 165 new COVID-19 cases.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 222.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 88 new cases.

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases.

The Oriental region recorded 26 additional cases.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded 28 new cases.

Meanwhile, the southern region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra recorded only nine new cases.

