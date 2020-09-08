UN: Morocco Plays ‘Constructive Role’ in Libyan Crisis Resolution

The UN spokesperson expressed support for all initiatives that aim to advance peace efforts in Libya.

Rabat – The United Nations has expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Libya by facilitating dialogue between the Libyan parties in Bouznika.

Stephan Dujjaric, the spokesperson of the UN Secretary General, released a statement saying the UN Chief Antonio Guterres is supporting all initiatives that seek to boost peace efforts to end the conflict in Libya.

Morocco initiated a Libyan dialogue in Bouznika between delegations from the High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk from September 6-7. The dialogue sought to preserve the August 20 ceasefire and promote peace efforts.

The UN official emphasized that Morocco plays a “constructive role and has contributed to UN efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution of the Libyan conflict.”

Dujjari recalled the signing of the Libyan Political Agreement signed in 2015 in Skhirat, saying it is a “testament to Morocco’s resolute engagement in finding a solution to the Libya crisis alongside the United Nations.”

He said the UN has faith in Morocco’s Bouznika dialogue initiative. The organization also awaits a “positive impact on the United Nations facilitation of the Libyan owned and Libyan led political dialogue.”

The UN was not the first organization to commend Morocco’s role and peace efforts to end the Libyan crisis.

The League of Arabe States and the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD) issued statements to announce their support for Morocco’s initiative.

They also announced they were following the Bouznika dialogue with “particular attention.”