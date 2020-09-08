In the last 24 hours, Morocco excluded 21,158 suspected COVID-19 cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has recorded 1,941 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 75,721.

Morocco also reported an additional 1,143 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 57,239. The country has a recovery rate of 75.6%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 33 more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,427. The mortality rate stands at 1.9%.

The recent deaths include eight in Casablanca-Settat, seven in Marrakech-Safi, five in Fez-Meknes, four in Draa-Tafilalet, three in each Rabat-Sale-Kenitra and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, two in Beni Mellal-Khenifra, and one in the Oriental region.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 17,055 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8.

The ministry counts 240 patients with severe symptoms, including 51 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities also excluded 21,158 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 2,039,669 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 737 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 306 new cases.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 203.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 160 new cases.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 121 new cases.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 118 new cases.

The Souss-Massa region recorded 95 new cases.

The Oriental region recorded 75 additional cases.

The region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 46 new infections.

The region of Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded 11 new cases.

Meanwhile, the region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra did not record any new COVID-19 cases.

Read also: Patient Testimonies Paint a Dismal Image of COVID-19 Testing in Morocco