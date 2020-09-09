Royal Air Maroc Maintains Special Flights Program Until October 10

The decision followed Morocco’s state of emergency extension for another month.

Rabat – Royal Air Maroc (RAM) released a press release today to announce that it will maintain its special flights program until October 10.

On Twitter, RAM said: “Following the decision of the Moroccan government, Royal Air Maroc will maintain its special flights program until October 10,2020. To change your ticket, we invite you to send an email to [email protected].”

Suite à la décision du gouvernement marocain, Royal Air Maroc annonce le maintien de son programme de vols spéciaux jusqu'au 10 octobre 2020.

Pour effectuer un changement de votre billet, nous vous invitons à envoyer un mail à l'adresse : [email protected] pic.twitter.com/RHvJguxq4R — Royal Air Maroc (@RAM_Maroc) September 9, 2020

The decision comes after the Moroccan government decided to extend the state of emergency until October 10 to limit the spread of the pandemic.

The flag carrier launched the special flights on July 15, when the government decided to reopen borders for Moroccan citizens, foreigners residing in Morocco, and their families.

The special flights, in addition to limited ferry trips from France and Italy, are the only means to access the country.

The announcement on special flights also comes days after the airline announced that Morocco would reopen borders for tourists with hotel reservations starting September 10.

The airline vowed to serve flights for foreigners wishing to come to Morocco.

The General Confederation of Enterprises in Morocco (CGEM) made a similar statement, announcing that the country will welcome foreign business visitors if they have an invitation from Moroccan companies.

In a statement on September 7, Royal Air Maroc announced that entrepreneurs with invitations from Moroccan companies and tourists with hotel reservation can access Morocco starting September 5.

“Foreign trade visitors, nationals of countries not subject to visa requirements, will be able to visit Moroccan companies upon simple invitation from the latter.”

The company said the decision “takes effect from Saturday, September 5, 2020.”

The date is four days before the government announced a state of emergency extension.

After the extension of the state of emergency, some local media reported that the decision will impact the company’s flights.

Others believe that the newest announcement in favor of foreign tourists and businesspeople is still available through it’s special flights.

To clear confusion, Morocco World News contacted the company for a statement on whether the offer for entrepreneurs and foreign tourists with a hotel reservation can visit the country despite the extension of state of emergency.

The company’s call centers in Morocco and the US were unavailable for comment.

Unsatisfied customers

Angry customers have lashed out at Royal Air Maroc’s tweets regarding recent decisions, with some asking for refunds for canceled flights.

“I wanna get a cash refund and not a travel voucher. I did contact you and you’re saying a travel voucher!!!!!” one Twitter user wrote.

Others criticized Royal Air Maroc for not responding to their requests and messages.

“I sent an email and uptill now you didn’t reply to my email.”

Royal Air Maroc has also recently received repeated criticism for late replies and lost luggage.

Former British Ambassador to Morocco Thomas Reilly repeatedly expressed anger with the airline for delayed flights.

He also condemned the lack of explanation for the delay.